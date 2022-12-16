In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
What Lies Ahead for the U.S. and Global Economies?
What lies ahead for the U.S. and global economies? Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, hopefully has the answer.
1. What do you see the December 22nd GDP report showing?
2. What will it show expanding and contracting?
3. From what you’ve written recently, it seems there’s something in it for both bulls and bears correct?
4. What’s your Fed policy outlook going into 2023?
5. How do you compare Fed policy to that of other central banks?
6. Has the global economy cooled or has it been cool for a while?
7. As we near the holiday shopping season here, what’s your outlook for the retail sector? How do you think it’ll wrap up this year?
8. Is the consumer starting to hit the brakes on spending?
9. Major firms --located in Consumer Staples, Foreign Autos, & the Energy sector-- made it on to your recent highlight list. Among them, Coca-Cola HBC (CCHGY - Free Report) , Yamaha Motor (YAMHF - Free Report) and DCP Midstream Partners (DCP - Free Report) .
Our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, updating us on what he sees for the U.S. and global economies. From John and I, here’s wishing you a Merry Christmas and a Happy Holiday Season. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.