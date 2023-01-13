In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for January 13th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 13th:
HeidelbergCement (HDELY - Free Report) : This building materials manufacturer which is engaged in the production and distribution of cement and aggregates, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.1% over the last 60 days.
HeidelbergCement’s shares gained 58.6% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Ahold (ADRNY - Free Report) : This company which operates supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypers, pick-up points and gasoline stations as well as specialty stores and offer food and non-food products primarily in the United States and Europe, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.2% over the last 60 days.
Ahold’ shares gained 13.1% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste (ASR - Free Report) :This Mexican airport operator which holds concessions to operate, maintain, and develop airports in the southeast region of Mexico, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.2% over the last 60 days.
Grupo Aeroportuario del Sureste’s shares gained 26.4% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 7.6%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
