Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 26th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 26th:

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR - Free Report) : This communications services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Price and Consensus

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Price and Consensus

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Quote

Frontier Communications’ shares gained 28.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Price

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Price

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. price | Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Quote

Sappi Limited (SPPJY - Free Report) : This woodfiber-based renewable resources has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.

Sappi Ltd. Price and Consensus

Sappi Ltd. Price and Consensus

Sappi Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Sappi Ltd. Quote

Sappi’s shares gained 12.1% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Sappi Ltd. Price

Sappi Ltd. Price

Sappi Ltd. price | Sappi Ltd. Quote

Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY - Free Report) : This construction, mining, and utility equipment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.

Komatsu Ltd. Price and Consensus

Komatsu Ltd. Price and Consensus

Komatsu Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Komatsu Ltd. Quote

Komatsu’s shares gained 24.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Komatsu Ltd. Price

Komatsu Ltd. Price

Komatsu Ltd. price | Komatsu Ltd. Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here

 

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY) - free report >>

Sappi Ltd. (SPPJY) - free report >>

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR) - free report >>

Published in

communications