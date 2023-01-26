In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY) - free report >>
Sappi Ltd. (SPPJY) - free report >>
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY) - free report >>
Sappi Ltd. (SPPJY) - free report >>
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for January 26th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, January 26th:
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (FYBR - Free Report) : This communications services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.9% over the last 60 days.
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Price and Consensus
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Quote
Frontier Communications’ shares gained 28.3% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Price
Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. price | Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. Quote
Sappi Limited (SPPJY - Free Report) : This woodfiber-based renewable resources has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7% over the last 60 days.
Sappi Ltd. Price and Consensus
Sappi Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Sappi Ltd. Quote
Sappi’s shares gained 12.1% over the last month compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Sappi Ltd. Price
Sappi Ltd. price | Sappi Ltd. Quote
Komatsu Ltd. (KMTUY - Free Report) : This construction, mining, and utility equipment company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.3% over the last 60 days.
Komatsu Ltd. Price and Consensus
Komatsu Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Komatsu Ltd. Quote
Komatsu’s shares gained 24.5% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 5.4%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Komatsu Ltd. Price
Komatsu Ltd. price | Komatsu Ltd. Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.