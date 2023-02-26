In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
How Will the U.S. Economy Hold Up This Year?
Just how will the U.S. economy hold up this year? That’s just one of the key questions on everyone’s mind. Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, is hopefully here with some answers.
1. The data shows that Real GDP increased a bit in Q4, according to the advance estimate. Might that change going forward?
2. We have stubbornly high inflation. Do you think we’ll see it come down significantly this year?
3. How many more Fed rate increases do you think it will take to make that happen?
4. Do you think we’ll see some meaningful Fed policy changes this year?
5. What do you think of the fresh CPI data that came out recently?
6. What did Q4 earnings out this week show regarding the health of the consumer?
7. What is the probability of a recession here this year?
8. The results of our annual CIO survey are in. What are the CIOs saying about business and the economy?
9. Has global economic activity cooled and if so, what does that say about our economic future?
10. Top large-cap stocks from three different global regions have caught your
eye. They include Bouygues (BOUYF - Free Report) , MercadoLibre (MELI - Free Report) and Cadence
Design Systems (CDNS - Free Report) .
