Best Growth Stocks to Buy for February 27th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today February 27th:

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF - Free Report) : This Oakland-based cosmetic company that offers eye, lip, face, face, paw, and skin care products, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.1% over the last 60 days.

e.l.f. Beauty has a PEG ratio of 1.65 compared with 2.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Deutsche Telekom (DTEGY - Free Report) : This company which is Europe's largest communications company and one of the largest communications carriers worldwide, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.0% over the last 60 days.

Deutsche Telekom has a PEG ratio of 0.83 compared with 3.04 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Lamb Weston (LW - Free Report) : This company which is a leading global manufacturer, marketer and distributor of value-added frozen potato products, particularly French fries, and also provides a range of appetizers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.4% over the last 60 days.

Lamb Weston has a PEG ratio of 0.85 compared with 2.03 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

