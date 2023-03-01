In-Depth Zacks Research for the Tickers Above
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) - free report >>
Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Henry Schein, Inc. (HSIC) - free report >>
Infineon Technologies AG (IFNNY) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 1st
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today March 1st:
Infineon Technologies (IFNNY - Free Report) : This company that designs, produces and sells semiconductors, the microchips which have enabled the information age, and have led to a vast increase in the speed, portability and capabilities of computers and a myriad other electronic device, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.3% over the last 60 days.
Infineon Technologies AG Price and Consensus
Infineon Technologies AG price-consensus-chart | Infineon Technologies AG Quote
Infineon Technologies has a PEG ratio of 1.29 compared with 5.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Infineon Technologies AG PEG Ratio (TTM)
Infineon Technologies AG peg-ratio-ttm | Infineon Technologies AG Quote
Henry Schein (HSIC - Free Report) : This company which is a leading distributor of health care products and services across the globe, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.
Henry Schein, Inc. Price and Consensus
Henry Schein, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Henry Schein, Inc. Quote
Henry Schein has a PEG ratio of 1.83 compared with 2.14 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Henry Schein, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Henry Schein, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Henry Schein, Inc. Quote
Lamb Weston (LW - Free Report) : This company which is a leading global manufacturer, marketer and distributor of value-added frozen potato products, particularly French fries, and also provides a range of appetizers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.5% over the last 60 days.
Lamb Weston Price and Consensus
Lamb Weston price-consensus-chart | Lamb Weston Quote
Lamb Weston has a PEG ratio of 0.86 compared with 2.21 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
Lamb Weston PEG Ratio (TTM)
Lamb Weston peg-ratio-ttm | Lamb Weston Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.