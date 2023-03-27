We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bull of the Day: Deere & Co. (DE)
The Zacks Industrial Products sector is currently the top-ranked Zacks sector, telling us that companies within have seen their outlooks shift positively with rising earnings estimate revisions.
One company in the sector, Deere & Company (DE - Free Report) , has been no exception to the positive shift in sentiment, presently sporting the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).
Illinois-based Deere is the world’s largest producer of agricultural equipment, manufacturing agricultural machinery since 1837 under its iconic John Deere brand and signature green and yellow color scheme Let’s take a closer look at the company.
Shareholder-Friendly Nature
Everybody loves dividends. After all, who doesn’t like payday?
For those seeking an income stream, DE shares have that covered; the company’s annual dividend presently yields 1.2%, a few ticks below the Zacks Industrial Products sector average.
However, Deere’s 13% five-year annualized dividend growth rate helps pick up the slack in a big way. As we can see in the chart below, the company has no problem with increasingly rewarding its shareholders.
Reasonable Valuation
The company’s shares aren’t rich in terms of valuation, with the current 12.9X forward earnings multiple sitting well below the 16.3X five-year median and Zacks sector average.
Further, Deere’s forward price-to-sales ratio of 2.1X is nearly in line with the five-year median and again below the Zacks sector average.
Strong Quarterly Performance
DE has recently impressed with its quarterly results, exceeding earnings and revenue estimates in back-to-back quarters.
Just in its latest release, the agricultural equipment titan penciled in an 18.5% EPS surprise and reported sales roughly 1% ahead of expectations. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.
Bottom Line
Investors can implement a stellar strategy to find expected winners by taking advantage of the Zacks Rank – one of the most powerful market tools that provides a massive edge.
Additionally, the top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.
Deere & Company (DE - Free Report) would be an excellent stock for investors to keep on their watchlists, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).