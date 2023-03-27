Back to top

Bull of the Day: Deere & Co. (DE)

Read MoreHide Full Article

The Zacks Industrial Products sector is currently the top-ranked Zacks sector, telling us that companies within have seen their outlooks shift positively with rising earnings estimate revisions.

One company in the sector, Deere & Company (DE - Free Report) , has been no exception to the positive shift in sentiment, presently sporting the highly-coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy).

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Illinois-based Deere is the world’s largest producer of agricultural equipment, manufacturing agricultural machinery since 1837 under its iconic John Deere brand and signature green and yellow color scheme Let’s take a closer look at the company.  

Shareholder-Friendly Nature

Everybody loves dividends. After all, who doesn’t like payday?

For those seeking an income stream, DE shares have that covered; the company’s annual dividend presently yields 1.2%, a few ticks below the Zacks Industrial Products sector average.

However, Deere’s 13% five-year annualized dividend growth rate helps pick up the slack in a big way. As we can see in the chart below, the company has no problem with increasingly rewarding its shareholders.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Reasonable Valuation

The company’s shares aren’t rich in terms of valuation, with the current 12.9X forward earnings multiple sitting well below the 16.3X five-year median and Zacks sector average.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Further, Deere’s forward price-to-sales ratio of 2.1X is nearly in line with the five-year median and again below the Zacks sector average.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Strong Quarterly Performance

DE has recently impressed with its quarterly results, exceeding earnings and revenue estimates in back-to-back quarters.

Just in its latest release, the agricultural equipment titan penciled in an 18.5% EPS surprise and reported sales roughly 1% ahead of expectations. Below is a chart illustrating the company’s revenue on a quarterly basis.

Zacks Investment Research
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Bottom Line

Investors can implement a stellar strategy to find expected winners by taking advantage of the Zacks Rank – one of the most powerful market tools that provides a massive edge.

Additionally, the top 5% of all stocks receive the highly coveted Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). These stocks should outperform the market more than any other rank.

Deere & Company (DE - Free Report) would be an excellent stock for investors to keep on their watchlists, as displayed by its Zack Rank #1 (Strong Buy).


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Deere & Company (DE) - free report >>

Published in

agriculture industrial-products