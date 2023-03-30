See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Salesforce Inc. (CRM) - free report >>
Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Salesforce Inc. (CRM) - free report >>
Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Only Electric Autos in 10 Years' Time?
The world’s auto producers and consumers are in the throes of a profound structural change, one brought to them by top-down government policy, says Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank. He goes on to say in his recent economic outlook, Government actors are actively spurring a more rapid adoption of electric vehicles. In turn, they are spurring on the latest info tech sector technologies; in chips, in computer software, and in chemical battery-charging. He’s here with me now.
1. You say this is causing a factory floor revolution -- across all of the world’s automakers. So are you referring to a structural change in the way this industry will conduct business going forward?
2. Does this also go to climate change initiatives an economic globalization somehow?
3. What does this mean for consumers and our economy going forward?
4. Will what happens regarding this sector have material impact on any U.S. economic slowdown this year?
5. You wrote on Monday of this week “the slate of macro data coming out this week can show us just how much the latest market movements make -- both U.S. and global recessions more likely”. So what’s your thinking on recession based on that data?
6. Some have said that recessions odds have spike after Fed Chairman Powell’s remarks last week. Do you agree or disagree?
7. Could the FOMC be overdoing it?
8. Just how resilient do you think the global economy and markets are?
9. On the Zacks Strong Buy large cap stock list are Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) , Novo Nordisk (NVO - Free Report) and Salesforce (CRM - Free Report) .
Our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, on structural change in the auto industry and the global economy. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.