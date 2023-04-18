Back to top

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for April 17th

Here is a stock with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, April 17th:

AGNC Investment Corp. (AGNC - Free Report) : This real estate investment trust has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 4.1% over the last 60 days.

AGNC Investment’s shares gained 23.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 11%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

