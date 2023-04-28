See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) - free report >>
Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Baidu, Inc. (BIDU) - free report >>
Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
What to do with the Real Estate sector?
The market often prices in the future in the present. Market bears have been shorting Real Estate stocks for over a year. Had the current Real Estate market situation been priced in a year ago? Hopefully our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, can tell us.
1. Was this shorting of Real Estate stocks a foreshadowing of the current state of that sector?
2. Does this mean we can expect to see home prices fall more and possibly a revival in Real Estate?
3. What challenges are facing the Real Estate sector this year?
4. Based on low housing inventories and all other contributing factors, what’s your outlook for Real Estate this year?
5. What are the bull and bear stories for investors in Real Estate stocks?
6. Is there any impact to this market from the recent banking crisis?
7. You wrote recently that “Given the stoked fears out there, I would bet on Finance Sector stocks in Real Estate and Regional Banking to remain a short-term trader focus for some time. “ What about for the long-term?
8. You say the trick comes with trying to figure out when their beaten-down share prices bottomed. How will investors know when that happens?
9. According to the latest Zacks Industry Ranks, InfoTech, Healthcare and Industrials are very attractive sectors. Stocks you’re looking at in those sectors are Baidu (BIDU - Free Report) and Biorad Laboratories (BIO - Free Report) and Ingersoll Rand (IR - Free Report) .
Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank on Real Estate and housing. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.