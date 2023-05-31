See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Can Info Tech Stocks Carry the S&P500 Even Higher?
Any large and complex S&P500 sector --offering nearly double the average profit margin-- is always worth investigating, says our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank. He joins me now.
1. You’ve written that the Info Tech sector remains a key 2023 returns source. Why is that?
2. How does knowing this help identify Computer & Technology sub-industry stock picks worth noting?
3. You say Computer & Technology stocks will remain interesting going forward. For how long?
4. What main characteristics should they display to be considered interesting?
5. Are we talking about U.S. or foreign companies or both?
6. While we’re on the subject, what other sectors or industries do you find interesting?
7. Are these as interesting or as big a return source as Info Tech?
8. A few #1 Ranked stocks that caught your attention include The Madison Square Garden Company ((MSGS - Free Report) ), The Kroger Company ((KR - Free Report) ) and FedEx ((FDX - Free Report) ). Is it a coincidence to you that they’re all in the Consumer Discretionary sector?
Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank talking interesting stocks. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.