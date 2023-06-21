Back to top

Best Momentum Stock to Buy for June 21st

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 21st:

Lennar (LEN - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in homebuilding and financial services in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.

Lennar’s shares gained 17.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.3%.  The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG - Free Report) : This company which offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.

Covenant Logistics Group's shares gained 20.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Suzano (SUZ - Free Report) : This company which is a producer of eucalyptus pulp as well as paper producers, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.

Suzano’s shares gained 20.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

