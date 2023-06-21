See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stock to Buy for June 21st
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, June 21st:
Lennar (LEN - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in homebuilding and financial services in the United States, has a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.4% over the last 60 days.
Lennar’s shares gained 17.9% over the last three month compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Covenant Logistics Group (CVLG - Free Report) : This company which offers a portfolio of transportation and logistics services, through its subsidiaries, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.6% over the last 60 days.
Covenant Logistics Group's shares gained 20.2% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Suzano (SUZ - Free Report) : This company which is a producer of eucalyptus pulp as well as paper producers, has a Zacks Rank #1, and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8.7% over the last 60 days.
Suzano’s shares gained 20.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s gain of 10.3%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.