Image: Shutterstock
Can U.S. Consumer Strength Remain Strong?
Entering June, trader focus is centered on Info Tech growth stocks, and the “AI” pump. Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, is here now with more on that.
1. As we’re near the end of June already, has that focus changed?
2. The latest S&P500 rally was driven mostly by large cap tech stocks. What does that say about the market?
3. Will growth be trumping value among stocks then?
4. Earlier this month you wrote “The consumer remains the core earnings driver, according to reporting S&P500 companies. Consumer Discretionary and Consumer Staples stocks were Very Attractive.” Is that still the case?
5. You are concerned though about the Financial sector, why?
6. In the week prior to this month’s Fed meeting, the S&P surged more than 20% from its most recent low. Was that a bear market rally or the start of a bull market?
7. What are you seeing the S&P 500 trading at in the second half?
8. Here are a few important consumer stocks you’re looking at…Monster Beverage (MNST - Free Report) , Ford (F - Free Report) and Chipotle Mexican Grill (CMG - Free Report) .
Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, with the trader focus in the market. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.