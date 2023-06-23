See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) - free report >>
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating indiv idual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Vulcan Materials Company (VMC) - free report >>
Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (MLM) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Where Might 2024 Investors Harvest Returns?
Four times a year, Zacks does a survey of Chief Investment Officers (CIOs). CIOs get asked 14 questions. All questions tap into their 12-month look-ahead views: On numerous stock ETFs, broad bond classes, and key macro fundamentals. Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, is here now to discuss the survey findings.
1. CIOs manage money. They are conservative, and apply long-term investing tactics. So what do they see over the next 12 months regarding the market?
2. Which S&P500 sectors do they favor?
3. What about global markets?
4. As far as the economy goes, are they concerned about slow U.S. real GDP growth morphing into a deep U.S. recession?
5. They also look for core CPI to go lower correct?
6. What do they see in other core macro fundamentals?
7. What are other major themes they responded with?
8. What are you looking for in our economy in the second half here?
9. What does recent central bank action tell you about the health of the global economy?
10. There are two large Building Products-Materials stocks in our latest Zacks #1 Rank list to look into…and one large Medical Products Company. They include Zimmer Biomet (ZBH - Free Report) , Vulcan Materials (VMC - Free Report) and Martin Marietta Materials (MLM - Free Report) .
Our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, discussing our mid-year CIO Survey update. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.