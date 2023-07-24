Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 24th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today July 24th:

Afya (AFYA - Free Report) : This company which is a medical education group primarily in Brazil, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.4% over the last 60 days.

Afya has a PEG ratio of 0.6 compared with 1.0 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

American Woodmark (AMWD - Free Report) : This company which is the one of the largest manufacturers of kitchen and bath cabinets, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 22.3% over the last 60 days.

American Woodmark has a PEG ratio of 0.9 compared with 1.1 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Vertiv (VRT - Free Report) : This company which provides digital infrastructure and continuity solutions, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

Vertiv has a PEG ratio of 0.5 compared with 0.7 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

