See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) - free report >>
Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) - free report >>
Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
New to Zacks? Get started here.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Microsoft Corporation (MSFT) - free report >>
Netflix, Inc. (NFLX) - free report >>
Alphabet Inc. (GOOGL) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
What Do the Q2 Earnings Reports Show?
The market wasn’t particularly impressed with otherwise good-looking results from a number of bellwether players like Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) and Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) , but investors cheered the numbers from Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) , Meta (META - Free Report) and many others.
Taking big-picture view of this reporting cycle, with results from more than half of S&P 500 members already out, Q2 numbers have been positive, notably better than what many had been expecting, and reassuring about the coming periods.
Including the releases that came out in the morning session of Tuesday, August 1st, we now have seen Q2 results from 293 S&P 500 members or 58.6% of the index’s total membership. Total earnings for these companies are down -9% from the same period last year on +0.4% higher revenues, with 80.9% beating EPS estimates and 65.9% beating revenue estimates.
This is notably better performance on the earnings front than we have seen from this group of 293 index members in other recent reporting cycles.
For more details about the Q2 earnings season and the evolving revisions picture, please check out our weekly Earnings Trends report here >>>>> Strong Tech Results Reflect a Resilient Earnings Picture