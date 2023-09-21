See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Image: Bigstock
Time to Buy Stocks in September?
Is it time to buy U.S. stocks here in September? And, what’s still alive for 2024 pessimists? It’s been a while since we’ve spoken with our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank. But he joins me now with the answers.
1. Is it time to buy U.S. stocks or should investors have done that already earlier in the month?
2. September tends to be the worst month of the year for the S&P500. And this month also saw a lot of “risk events” for the market. How’s all of that playing out?
3. What are the major risk events that will cause market volatility for the rest of this month and into next?
4. Do you think that recent market gains can be attributed to the outlook for earnings growth?
5. The stock market seems to have taken the latest economic data in stride. What do you make of that?
6. Do you see stocks ending September on a positive note?
7. What are you looking for the auto sector and other related stocks to do during this UAW strike?
8. Speaking of individual stocks, here are three major industrial stocks on your radar. Caterpillar (CAT - Free Report) , General Electric (GE - Free Report) and Sherwin Williams (SHW - Free Report) .
Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, on stocks. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.