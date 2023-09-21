See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) - free report >>
Weyerhaeuser Company (WY) - free report >>
Did a Data-Driven Fed Get it Right?
The Fall month of September has its fair share of events and macro data to study.
Key in data was the most recent batch of U.S. economic data. Let’s get the read on it now from Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank.
1. Inflation ticked up at the consumer level in August, the most in 14 months. Wholesale price increases accelerated. Retail sales were up last month as consumers spent more on gas. What do the headline numbers say about the strength of the U.S. economy first of all.
2. Do we have to look past the headline numbers to the internals of each indicator to get the full story on the economy or can we take the data at face value?
3. Markets were little moved on the news. Does the data give the Fed a reason to change course on policy or at least hit the pause button on rate hikes?
4. Was the outcome of this week’s Fed meeting already baked into the market?
5. Now what does the data say about the consumer, especially with regard to wages and their ability to keep spending?
6. Has any of this data changed your outlook for the economy for the rest of this year?
7. What impact do you see the UAW strike having on the economy or is it too early to tell?
8. You’ve highlighted three large cap stocks with good momentum recently. They are Intuitive Surgical (ISRG - Free Report) , Ingersoll Rand (IR - Free Report) and Weyerhaeuser (WY - Free Report) .
Our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, on what recent macro U.S. economic data means for our economy. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.