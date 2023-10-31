Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for October 31st

Here are two stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, October 31st:

Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT - Free Report) : This audio streaming services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 29.7% over the last 60 days.

Spotify’s shares gained 7.8% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 9.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Universal Stainless & Alloy Products, Inc. (USAP - Free Report) : This specialty steel products company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.6% over the last 60 days.

Universal Stainless’ shares gained 60.5% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s decline of 0.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


