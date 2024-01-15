Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 15th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today January 15th:

DaVita (DVA - Free Report) : This company which operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related medical services primarily in dialysis centers and in contracted hospitals across the U.S., carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

DaVita has a PEG ratio of 0.75 compared with 1.41 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

AZZ (AZZ - Free Report) : This company which is a global provider of metal coating services, welding solutions, specialty electrical equipment and highly engineered services to the markets of power generation, transmission, distribution and industrial in protecting metal and electrical systems used to build and enhance the world's infrastructure, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.2% over the last 60 days.

AZZ has a PEG ratio of 0.99 compared with 1.61 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

e.l.f. Beauty (ELF - Free Report) : This cosmetic company which are present in categories like face makeup, eye makeup, lip products, nail products and cosmetics sets/kits, excludes beauty tools and accessories, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.8% over the last 60 days.

e.l.f. Beauty has a PEG ratio of 2.04 compared with 2.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


