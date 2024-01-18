Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for January 18th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today January 18th:

DaVita (DVA - Free Report) : This company which operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related medical services primarily in dialysis centers and in contracted hospitals across the U.S, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.4% over the last 60 days.

DaVita has a PEG ratio of 0.72 compared with 1.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Cardinal Health (CAH - Free Report) : This company which, is a nation-wide drug distributor and provider of services to pharmacies, healthcare providers and manufacturers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.2% over the last 60 days.

Cardinal Health has a PEG ratio of 1.01 compared with 2.24 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Zoom Video Communications (ZM - Free Report) : This unified communications platform, which combines video, audio, phone, screen sharing and chat functionalities, makes remote-working and collaboration easy, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.0% over the last 60 days.

Zoom Video Communications has a PEG ratio of 0.42 compared with 0.43 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

