Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for January 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, January 24:

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (CM - Free Report) : This company which provides various financial products and services has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.7%, compared with the industry average of 4.1%.

Owens Corning (OC - Free Report) : This building materials company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (ERIC - Free Report) : This telecommunications solutions provider has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 6.8% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.8%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

