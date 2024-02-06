Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 6th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6:

First Horizon Corporation (FHN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Horizon Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.

First Horizon Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.84 compared with 13.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) : This residential development company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.

Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.05 compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Southside Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.

Southside Bancshares has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.13 compared with 13.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


