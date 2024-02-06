See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for February 6th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, February 6:
First Horizon Corporation (FHN - Free Report) : This bank holding company for First Horizon Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6% over the last 60 days.
First Horizon Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.84 compared with 13.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Century Communities, Inc. (CCS - Free Report) : This residential development company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.9% over the last 60 days.
Century Communities has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.05 compared with 10.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Southside Bancshares, Inc. (SBSI - Free Report) : This bank holding company for Southside Bank carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 7.5% over the last 60 days.
Southside Bancshares has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.13 compared with 13.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
