The Energy Sector is Hated: Is it Time to Buy?

“If everyone’s thinking alike, then somebody isn’t thinking.” ~ George S. Patton ( Exhibit A: After Super Micro Computer’s ( SMCI Quick Quote SMCI - Free Report) ) ninth straight gain on Thursday (and seventh straight weekly gain), investors bid up shares by more than 7% in pre-market trading. Less than an hour later, off their intra-day highs. shares plummeted by more than 20% Investors should remember that the market is never easy or obvious. Being successful requires investors to rather than where it’s been. Is it time for investors to diversify out of the red-hot tech sector and back into the lagging energy sector? “skate to where the puck is going” Below are some compelling reasons to entertain oil-related positions: Funds are the Most Underweight Energy Stocks Since the Pandemic ( Lack of interest from hedge funds in the energy sector has proven to be a solid contrarian measure historically. The last time funds were this underweight energy stocks was in April of 2020. The result? The United States Oil Fund ETF ( USO Quick Quote USO - Free Report) ) doubled over the next few months. Image Source: Bank of America Buffett’s High Conviction OXY play ( Berkshire Hathaway’s recent 13F disclosure revealed that “The Oracle of Omaha” maintains his bullish stance on energy companies like Chevron ( CVX Quick Quote CVX - Free Report) ( ) and Occidental Petroleum ( OXY Quick Quote OXY - Free Report) ( ). Buffett took advantage of lower share prices and increased his CVX allocation by 14% and his OXY position by ~9%. Buffett and Berkshire now have a roughly 10% allocation to the energy space, which is meaningful considering ~50% of the portfolio is tied up in Apple ( AAPL Quick Quote AAPL - Free Report) ). Though Buffett’s high-conviction ideas require patience, he sports an extraordinary track record. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Red Sea Disruptions Persist Houthi rebels have wreaked havoc on the Red Sea corridor – one of the most critical energy routes globally. While the U.S. Navy is doing its best to attack the Houthis and limit shipping disruptions, the rebel’s drone techniques and surprise attacks have been and will likely continue to be a thorn in the side of shippers in the area. Long-Term Perspective Tells the Story ( Amateur investors often suffer from “recency bias” regarding technical analysis and chart studies.Though the energy sector has lagged, if you zoom out to a monthly chart, the bullish trend in the SPDR Select Energy ETF ( XLE Quick Quote XLE - Free Report) ) and other energy proxies remains fully intact. Image Source: TradingView Valuations Names like OXY and CVX are dirt cheap and have Price-to-Book Values at multi-year lows. Investors may seek value plays If money is to rotate out of the red-hot tech sector. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Recent Relative Price Strength ( The first sign of momentum is short-term relative strength. With the S&P 500 flat for the week, energy names like ExxonMobil ( XOM Quick Quote XOM - Free Report) ) are mostly up 2% or more. Bottom Line Investors who avoid conformity and think independently prosper in the long run. Considering the tech sector’s recent extreme bull move, money may rotate into the lagging energy sector.
Image: Bigstock
The Energy Sector is Hated: Is it Time to Buy?
“If everyone’s thinking alike, then somebody isn’t thinking.” ~ George S. Patton
Exhibit A: After Super Micro Computer’s ((SMCI - Free Report) ) ninth straight gain on Thursday (and seventh straight weekly gain), investors bid up shares by more than 7% in pre-market trading. Less than an hour later, shares plummeted by more than 20% off their intra-day highs.
Investors should remember that the market is never easy or obvious. Being successful requires investors to “skate to where the puck is going” rather than where it’s been. Is it time for investors to diversify out of the red-hot tech sector and back into the lagging energy sector?
Below are some compelling reasons to entertain oil-related positions:
Funds are the Most Underweight Energy Stocks Since the Pandemic
Lack of interest from hedge funds in the energy sector has proven to be a solid contrarian measure historically. The last time funds were this underweight energy stocks was in April of 2020. The result? The United States Oil Fund ETF ((USO - Free Report) ) doubled over the next few months.
Image Source: Bank of America
Buffett’s High Conviction OXY play
Berkshire Hathaway’s recent 13F disclosure revealed that “The Oracle of Omaha” maintains his bullish stance on energy companies like Chevron ((CVX - Free Report) ) and Occidental Petroleum ((OXY - Free Report) ). Buffett took advantage of lower share prices and increased his CVX allocation by 14% and his OXY position by ~9%. Buffett and Berkshire now have a roughly 10% allocation to the energy space, which is meaningful considering ~50% of the portfolio is tied up in Apple ((AAPL - Free Report) ). Though Buffett’s high-conviction ideas require patience, he sports an extraordinary track record.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Red Sea Disruptions Persist
Houthi rebels have wreaked havoc on the Red Sea corridor – one of the most critical energy routes globally. While the U.S. Navy is doing its best to attack the Houthis and limit shipping disruptions, the rebel’s drone techniques and surprise attacks have been and will likely continue to be a thorn in the side of shippers in the area.
Long-Term Perspective Tells the Story
Amateur investors often suffer from “recency bias” regarding technical analysis and chart studies.Though the energy sector has lagged, if you zoom out to a monthly chart, the bullish trend in the SPDR Select Energy ETF ((XLE - Free Report) ) and other energy proxies remains fully intact.
Image Source: TradingView
Valuations
Names like OXY and CVX are dirt cheap and have Price-to-Book Values at multi-year lows. Investors may seek value plays If money is to rotate out of the red-hot tech sector.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Recent Relative Price Strength
The first sign of momentum is short-term relative strength. With the S&P 500 flat for the week, energy names like ExxonMobil ((XOM - Free Report) ) are mostly up 2% or more.
Bottom Line
Investors who avoid conformity and think independently prosper in the long run. Considering the tech sector’s recent extreme bull move, money may rotate into the lagging energy sector.