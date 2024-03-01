AI's Winning Duos: BBAI & PLTR, SOUN & NVDA

By now, the AI revolution is no secret to Wall Street. However, two under-the-radar, pure play AI stocks offer asymmetric reward-to-risk. In addition, these two up-and-comers have recently inked deals with AI juggernauts, offering a massive catalyst. Below are the two highest-impact AI partnerships: ( BigBear.ai ( BBAI Quick Quote BBAI - Free Report) ( ) & Palantir ( PLTR Quick Quote PLTR - Free Report) ) BigBear.ai and Palantir both offer decision intelligence solutions spanning national security, digital identity, supply chains and logistics, enterprise operations, and integration of manned-unmanned teaming within autonomous systems. On February 28 th, BBAI and PLTR announced a strategic partnership combining AI-powered products with a next-generation operating platform. The partnership is a big deal for BBAI for two reasons: 1.) BBAI has a market cap of just $600 million, while PLTR has a market cap of $54 billion. With PLTR as a partner, BBAI has an opportunity to throw gasoline on their growth. 2.) PLTR is the undisputed leader in this niche space. If PLTR finds value in BBAI’s offering, it proves the quality of BBAI’s product suite. Also, PLTR may look to acquire the company down the line, should it be necessary. Swing to Profitably ( Nvidia and Super Micro Computer ( SMCI Quick Quote SMCI - Free Report) ) have proven how much demand there is for the AI industry. However, few pure plays exist, and even fewer profitable ones. Last quarter, BBAI posted its first profitable quarter as a public company. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Wall Street is Bullish Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest healthy EPS growth of 64.21% in 20223. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research BBAI is also gaining momentum from an EPS expectations perspective. Last quarter, BBAI beat analysts’ expectations by 142.86%. Accumulation Patterns On February 27, shares jumped 38% on volume 10x the norm! The news was not apparent, but such heavy volume and price momentum indicate massive accumulation. The stock also forms a bullish and potentially explosive high-tight flag pattern. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research ( SoundHound AI ( SOUN Quick Quote SOUN - Free Report) ( ) & Nvidia ( NVDA Quick Quote NVDA - Free Report) ) SOUN Overview SoundHound is a technology company that specializes in audio and voice recognition. One of its prominent products is the SoundHound app, which allows users to identify songs by listening to a snippet of music. Users can hum, sing, or type lyrics into the app, and it provides information about the song title, artist, and album. SOUN’s technology extends beyond music identification, incorporating voice-enabled AI solutions for various applications, including voice-controlled virtual assistants and integration into smart devices. Why is the NVDA Investment Impactful? Until now, NVDA has been selling the “picks and shovels” to the AI revolution. However, NVDA’s first 13F filing shows the company stepped out of its wheelhouse to purchase nearly $4 million worth of SOUN, showing the company also has ambitions for AI pure plays. Also, now that NVDA has the third largest market cap in the U.S., the company has plenty of cash to add exposure to their investment down the line – likely to keep a bid under SOUN shares. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Bullish EPS Surprise History Though SOUN has only been public since early 2022, the company has exhibited a strong tendency to beat Wall Street analysts’ expectations. SOUN has bested Zacks EPS Estimates in six of its first eight quarters. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Image: Bigstock
AI's Winning Duos: BBAI & PLTR, SOUN & NVDA
By now, the AI revolution is no secret to Wall Street. However, two under-the-radar, pure play AI stocks offer asymmetric reward-to-risk. In addition, these two up-and-comers have recently inked deals with AI juggernauts, offering a massive catalyst. Below are the two highest-impact AI partnerships:
BigBear.ai ((BBAI - Free Report) ) & Palantir ((PLTR - Free Report) )
BigBear.ai and Palantir both offer decision intelligence solutions spanning national security, digital identity, supply chains and logistics, enterprise operations, and integration of manned-unmanned teaming within autonomous systems. On February 28th, BBAI and PLTR announced a strategic partnership combining AI-powered products with a next-generation operating platform. The partnership is a big deal for BBAI for two reasons:
1.) BBAI has a market cap of just $600 million, while PLTR has a market cap of $54 billion. With PLTR as a partner, BBAI has an opportunity to throw gasoline on their growth.
2.) PLTR is the undisputed leader in this niche space. If PLTR finds value in BBAI’s offering, it proves the quality of BBAI’s product suite. Also, PLTR may look to acquire the company down the line, should it be necessary.
Swing to Profitably
Nvidia and Super Micro Computer ((SMCI - Free Report) ) have proven how much demand there is for the AI industry. However, few pure plays exist, and even fewer profitable ones. Last quarter, BBAI posted its first profitable quarter as a public company.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Wall Street is Bullish
Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest healthy EPS growth of 64.21% in 20223.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
BBAI is also gaining momentum from an EPS expectations perspective. Last quarter, BBAI beat analysts’ expectations by 142.86%.
Accumulation Patterns
On February 27, shares jumped 38% on volume 10x the norm! The news was not apparent, but such heavy volume and price momentum indicate massive accumulation. The stock also forms a bullish and potentially explosive high-tight flag pattern.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
SoundHound AI ((SOUN - Free Report) ) & Nvidia ((NVDA - Free Report) )
SOUN Overview
SoundHound is a technology company that specializes in audio and voice recognition. One of its prominent products is the SoundHound app, which allows users to identify songs by listening to a snippet of music. Users can hum, sing, or type lyrics into the app, and it provides information about the song title, artist, and album. SOUN’s technology extends beyond music identification, incorporating voice-enabled AI solutions for various applications, including voice-controlled virtual assistants and integration into smart devices.
Why is the NVDA Investment Impactful?
Until now, NVDA has been selling the “picks and shovels” to the AI revolution. However, NVDA’s first 13F filing shows the company stepped out of its wheelhouse to purchase nearly $4 million worth of SOUN, showing the company also has ambitions for AI pure plays. Also, now that NVDA has the third largest market cap in the U.S., the company has plenty of cash to add exposure to their investment down the line – likely to keep a bid under SOUN shares.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Bullish EPS Surprise History
Though SOUN has only been public since early 2022, the company has exhibited a strong tendency to beat Wall Street analysts’ expectations. SOUN has bested Zacks EPS Estimates in six of its first eight quarters.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research