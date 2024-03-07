Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for March 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, March 7:

Nissan Motor Co., Ltd. (NSANY - Free Report) : This automobile company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.9% over the last 60 days.

Nissan Motor has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 5.29 compared with 5.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Toll Brothers, Inc. (TOL - Free Report) : This luxury home builder company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11% over the last 60 days.

Toll Brothers has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 8.54 compared with 10.20 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Tesco PLC (TSCDY - Free Report) : This grocery retailer company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 8.4% over the last 60 days.

Tesco has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 11.89 compared with 12.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

