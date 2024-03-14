We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
The Magnificent 8? A Case for Netflix Joining the Group
The Magnificent 7 stocks have become ubiquitous with dominant tech companies – does Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) fit that description? As the world’s largest online streaming platform, and with continued international subscriber growth, as well as a litany of bullish catalysts, I think it does.
Just a few years ago I remember everyone was talking about the FAANG stocks – Facebook or Meta Platforms (META - Free Report) today, Amazon (AMZN - Free Report) , Apple (AAPL - Free Report) , Netflix (NFLX - Free Report) and Google or what is today Alphabet (GOOGL - Free Report) .
There was also a time where it included Microsoft (MSFT - Free Report) and Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) , but this acronym has since fallen out of favor, although they include most of today’s “Magnificent 7.”
Netflix is now notably missing, but I think it may be worth considering adding the world’s leading content streaming service back to the elite group. Not only would Netflix be one of the best performers of the group over the last year, but it also has a top Zacks Rank and its lowest relative valuation in the company history.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Earnings Estimates Climb
With analysts near unanimously upgrading earnings estimates for Netflix, the company now boasts a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) rating.
FY24 earnings have been revised higher by 6.2% and are projected to jump 41.5% YoY to $17.03 per share. Additionally, sales over that same period are expected to grow 14.5% YoY to $36.3 billion.
Over the next 3-5 years EPS are forecast to climb at an annual pace of 21.7%, which is a compelling growth rate.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Valuation
Although Netflix stock has rocketed higher over the last year, it now enjoys one of the fairest relative valuation in over a decade. The company is currently trading at a one year forward earnings multiple of 35.8x, which is well below its 10-year median of 92x.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Technical Setup
Another catalyst that Netflix stock enjoys is a convincing bullish technical trade setup. The price action in NFLX has formed a bull flag over the last few weeks, and if it trades above the $615 level, signals a breakout.
Image Source: TradingView
Bottom Line
Netflix defied expectations with a stellar Q4, adding 13.12 million subscribers and boosting revenue. Their monetized password sharing, strategic pricing, and overall business strength fueled this growth. With a focus on a diversified content library and international markets, Netflix is well-positioned to maintain its streaming dominance and potentially challenge the tech titans in the future.
For investors looking to add exposure to another leading technology company, Netflix has been flying under the radar.