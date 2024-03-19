Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for March 19th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today March 19th:

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This company which specializes in E-Infrastructure, Building and Transportation Solutions principally in the United States, primarily across the Southern, Northeastern, Mid-Atlantic and the Rocky Mountain States, California and Hawaii, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.1% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure has a PEG ratio of 1.07 compared with 1.47 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Tyson Foods (TSN - Free Report) : This company, which is the biggest U.S. chicken company and produces, distributes and markets chicken, beef, pork as well as prepared foods, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 23.7% over the last 60 days.

Tyson Foods has a PEG ratio of 0.44 compared with 0.45 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) : This company which, is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 17.7% over the last 60 days.

NVIDIA has a PEG ratio of 1.27 compared with 1.52 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


