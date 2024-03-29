See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Can We See More Upside, With This Stock Market Rally?
The stock market started this year strong. Is that a signal for even more upside over the near term? Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, is will know and he’s here with me now.
1. John what do you think, more market upside in the offing?
2. In the big picture, you recently wrote that Yearend 2024 focused stock traders can look over any short-term headwinds. Which headwinds exactly?
3. Are there any headwinds that can’t be overlooked?
4. You also wrote recently, of note is a big value gap that exists between U.S. large cap & small cap benchmarks. Why is that important?
5. What will this mean to the growth story?
6. So is it time for a big small cap run?
7. You even mentioned that there are a lot of stock trader and covering analyst eyeballs watching for an index style rotation away from the Magnificent 7 stock market leaders. Does that mean you might be eyeing a change in stock market leadership soon?
8. Analysts have been raising their S&P500 targets for this year. What’s yours?
9. Top Ranked, Strong Buy, stocks you’re following include Arm Holdings plc (ARM - Free Report) , Li Auto (LI - Free Report) , and Vulcan Materials (VMC - Free Report) .
Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, on the market big picture and a stock value gap.
With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.