See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) - free report >>
Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation (BK) - free report >>
Veeva Systems Inc. (VEEV) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
What Will the FOMC Do in 2024?
Earlier this month we saw policy rate meetings by heavyweight central banks. Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, is here now to recap the outcome.
1. What did these meetings mean to the global economy, especially regarding interest rate policy?
2. Expectations for the number of rate cuts here have been dialed back. What role has recently released U.S. economic data played with that?
3. What exactly is prompting the Fed’s caution in cutting rates?
4. When do you expect the Fed to start cutting interest rates?
5. Economic growth is slow in many other major economies. Have fresh PMIs from around the world shown Real GDP Growth is picking up?
6. U.S. GDP increased at the end of last year. What do you see on the horizon for growth here this year?
7. Is the U.S. Treasury Yield Curve Inversion still portending a U.S. recession lives?
8. You recently wrote about Alfred D. Chandler Jr. who was a much-esteemed Professor of Business History at Harvard Business School, and John Hopkins University. Basically, why is understanding his“Chandler’s Theory” important to understanding business?
9. More Strong Buy stocks on your radar include The Bank of New York Mellon (BK - Free Report) , Seven and I Holdings Co. (SVNDY - Free Report) and Veeva Systems (VEEV - Free Report) .
Our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, on the global economic picture.
With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.