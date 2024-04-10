Back to top

Image: Bigstock

AI Leaders Retreat: Generational Buying Opportunity?

ChatGPT Sparks the AI Revolution

On Wall Street, innovation leads to earnings growth, and earnings growth which eventually leads to higher equity prices. In late 2022, OpenAI, which counts tech behemoth Microsoft ((MSFT - Free Report) ) as its largest investor, sparked the Artificial Intelligence (AI) revolution with the release of its “chatbot” ChatGPT. ChatGPT, which leverages a large language model (LLM), allows users to get answers to almost any question in the world instantly. Though artificial intelligence has been around for decades, ChatGPT was the first proof of concept, becoming the fastest consumer app to reach the milestone of 100 million users and sparking other tech companies like Alphabet ((GOOGL - Free Report) ) to rush in and enter the AI fray.

AI Juggernauts Finally Retreat

Undoubtedly, investors have enjoyed a bull market over the past year, as evidenced by rising equities and a breakout to new highs, strong earnings, and broad-based participation. Like most bull markets, the stocks with the most robust growth are the ones that lead. In this market, artificial intelligence-related stocks are clearly the industry leading the way. In a recent podcast, Tesla ((TSLA - Free Report) ) CEO Elon Musk said, “AI is the fastest advancing technology I’ve seen of any kind, and I’ve seen a lot of technology.” Though I am far from a technologist, I have been around Wall Street for multiple decades, and I, too, have not witnessed this type of earnings growth.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

After a tremendous move, AI-related names such as Nvidia ((NVDA - Free Report) ), Super Micro Computer ((SMCI - Free Report) ), Arm Holdings ((ARM - Free Report) ) are finally retreating as inflation worries spook U.S. investors after a hotter-than-expected CPI reading.

Risk/Reward is Favorable for Intermediate/Long Term Investors

Whether you caught or missed the move in AI-related stocks, now is the time to revisit them. Below are three important reasons why, including:

1st Tag of 10-week Moving Average in Ages

As I have said before, institutional investors tend to defend the intermediate-term 10-week moving average in bull markets, and the area historically provides a fantastic reward-to-risk ratio for investors.  For example, shares of NVDA, which trended from $500 in January to nearly $1,000 per share, are retreating uniformly to their 10-week moving average.

Image Source: TradingView

Earnings Growth Shows Little Sign of Slowing

As the race to AI dominance intensifies, Wall Street sees earnings growth in several AI-related names gaining momentum. For instance, Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest that Super Micro Computer will grow quarterly earnings by triple digits over the next two quarters, which is not too shabby for a $50 billion company.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

Correcting Through Time, Not Price

A lack of selling after a monstrous gain is a simple yet effective signal that bulls are no rushing to part with shares. ARM shares exploded 62% after reporting monstrous earnings in February. Since then, shares have digested those gains and have held the earnings gains entirely – a sign that bulls are in control.

Image Source: TradingView

Bottom Line

Amateur investors often hope for a pullback but never pull the trigger when it occurs. That said, a pullback in AI stocks may offer a juicy reward-to-risk zone to take advantage of.


