How Long Does It Take for Series EE Savings Bonds to Reach Face Value?

Amid the fluctuating markets and the allure of high-risk, high-reward investments, Series EE savings bonds stand out as a beacon of stability. Originating in the post-World War II era, these bonds have been a staple in American savings strategies, offering a low-risk option for individuals looking to preserve their principal while enjoying the benefits of compound interest.
Series EE bonds accrue interest monthly and compound it semiannually, promising a tidy sum upon maturity. What makes these bonds particularly attractive is their backing by the full faith and credit of the U.S. government, a guarantee against default. The interest on these bonds is tied to a percentage of long-term Treasury rates, with a notable promise from the government: your bond will double in value within the first 20 years.
The Journey to Maturity
Understanding the maturity process of Series EE bonds is crucial. Initially sold at half their face value, Series EE bonds now sell at full value. The journey to maturity spans 30 years, with a significant milestone at the 20-year mark, where the Treasury guarantees a doubling of the bond's initial value. This guarantee provides a unique safety net: if the bond has not naturally doubled due to accrued interest, the Treasury will make a one-time adjustment to fulfill its promise.
This is a testament to the bond's low-risk profile. So, but for a $5,000 investment in Series EE bonds today, you're looking at a guaranteed $10,000 in two decades.
Beyond this 20-year mark, your bonds continue to earn interest until they fully mature at 30 years, though the rate of growth from that point on is not guaranteed to double.
Navigating Redemption and Taxes
Redeeming Series EE bonds comes with its own set of rules and considerations. The Treasury allows for redemption as early as one year after purchase, but if you cash out within the first five years, you will lose the last three months of interest. This early withdrawal penalty underscores the bond's nature as a long-term investment rather than a quick cash-out option. On the tax front, Series EE bonds offer a silver lining; you can defer paying taxes on the interest until you cash them in, offering a strategic advantage for managing long-term tax liabilities.
This deferred tax payment, coupled with the federal guarantee of doubling your investment in 20 years, positions Series EE bonds as a compelling option for those looking to balance their investment portfolios with a stable, predictable asset.
Balancing Your Portfolio
While Series EE bonds offer security, the broader financial world is brimming with investment options catering to different risk profiles and financial goals. From the potential higher returns of stocks and mutual funds to the liquidity of high-yield savings accounts, diversifying your investment portfolio is key. Yet, for those seeking a guaranteed return with zero risk to the principal, Series EE bonds emerge as a solid choice, especially for long-term savings goals like education or retirement planning.
Final Thoughts
Series EE bonds represent a dependable component of a well-rounded investment portfolio. These bonds provide a safe harbor, a way to ensure a portion of your savings grows steadily and risk-free over decades. With a guaranteed doubling in 20 years and the opportunity for continued growth up to 30 years, Series EE bonds offer a compelling case for those looking to invest with peace of mind.
Image: Bigstock
How Long Does It Take for Series EE Savings Bonds to Reach Face Value?
