Best Growth Stocks to Buy for April 26th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, April 24th:

JD.com, Inc. (JD - Free Report) : This supply chain-based technologies and services company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 3.5% over the last 60 days.

JD.com has a PEG ratio of 0.21 compared with 0.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score  of A.

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc. (STRL - Free Report) : This e-infrastructure, transportation, and building solutions company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.7% over the last 60 days.

Sterling Infrastructure has a PEG ratio of 1.01 compared with 1.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD - Free Report) : This e-commerce company that operates Pinduoduo carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing almost 18% over the last 60 days.

PDD Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.31 compared with 0.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


