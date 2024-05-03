Back to top

Best Income Stocks to Buy for May 3rd

Here is one stock with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, May 3:

Morgan Stanley (MS - Free Report) : This financial holding company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.4% the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 3.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.

