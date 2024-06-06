We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Bear of the Day: Skyworks Solutions (SWKS)
Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS - Free Report) designs, manufactures, and markets a broad range of high-performance analog and mixed-signal semiconductors that enable wireless connectivity. The company's products include power amplifiers (PAs), front-end modules (FEMs), radio frequency (RF) sub-systems, and cellular systems.
Analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s outlook, pushing it into a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell).
Let’s take a closer look at the current state of the company.
Skyworks Solutions Shares Fall Post-Earnings
SWKS shares have struggled to find their footing year-to-date, down 16% compared to the S&P 500’s impressive 12% gain. The company’s latest set of quarterly results caused post-earnings selling pressure, with analysts also taking expectations lower following the release.
Earnings fell 26% year-over-year, whereas sales pulled back roughly 9%.
CEO Liam Griffin spoke on the results: "During the March quarter, in our mobile business, we saw below normal seasonal trends, with lower-than-expected end market demand. Over the long-term, we intend to leverage our connectivity technology across edge-connected IoT devices, automotive electrification and advanced safety systems, and AI infrastructure.”
So, while the company remains positive from a long-term standpoint, the near-term outlook remains cloudy, reflected by the downward earnings estimate revisions. The company is in the midst of a growth cooldown, with consensus expectations for its current fiscal year suggesting a 26% pullback in earnings on 12% lower sales.
Bottom Line
Negative earnings estimate revisions from analysts paint a challenging picture for the company’s shares in the near term.
Skyworks Solutions Inc. (SWKS - Free Report) is a Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell), indicating that analysts have taken a bearish stance on the company’s earnings outlook.
For those seeking strong stocks, a great idea would be to focus on stocks carrying a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) or a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) – these stocks sport a notably stronger earnings outlook paired with the potential to deliver explosive gains in the near term.