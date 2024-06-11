Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Time to Ride General Motors (GM) Stock for Higher Highs?

General Motors (GM - Free Report)  stock printed another day of fresh 52-week highs after the auto giant announced an additional $6 billion in stock buybacks. Continuing to appease investors, this comes as General Motors launched a $10 billion accelerated share repurchase (ASR) program at the end of last year and increased its dividend by 33% going into 2024.

This is certainly a nod to the confidence General Motors has in its business operations and the ability to generate cash flow but let’s see if it's time to buy GM for more upside.

Recent Performance Overview

Edging towards $50 a share, General Motors' stock has climbed +34% year to date which has largely outperformed Ford’s (F - Free Report)  virtually flat performance and Tesla’s (TSLA - Free Report)  -32% while also topping the broader indexes with the S&P 500 up +6% for the year and the Nasdaq sitting on +15% gains.

Notably, concerns of slower EV sales have been the knock on Tesla’s stock while in contrast GM has thrived on delivering stronger profits thanks to its diverse lineup of EVs and traditional gasoline vehicles. General Motors has also attributed its recent success to its operating discipline with the company’s free cash flow ballooning to almost $30 billion and setting the stage for the recent stock buybacks and dividend hike.

EPS Outlook & P/E Valuation

Speaking to General Motors' increased profitability, its bottom line expansion is expected to continue with fiscal 2024 earnings now projected to jump 22% to $9.40 per share compared to $7.68 a share last year. Plus, FY25 EPS is projected to rise another 1%.

More intriguing is that GM still trades at just 5X forward earnings which is even beneath Ford’s 6.2X and the industry average of 12.8X while being well below the S&P 500’s 21.7X and Tesla’s 70.4X.

Reinstated Dividend

After reinstating its dividend in 2022 following a suspension during the pandemic, General Motors increased its payout from 3 cents per quarter to 12 cents at the beginning of the year.

Although General Motors' annual dividend yield of 1.01% is still well below Ford’s 4.85% it has crept closer to the S&P 500’s 1.38% average with it being noteworthy that many auto stocks (including Tesla) don’t offer a payout to shareholders as they are focused on growth.  

Takeaway

After such an extensive YTD rally, General Motors stock currently lands a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). To that point, there could be better buying opportunities ahead but longer-term investors should continue to be rewarded from current levels considering General Motors' increased profitability and cheap P/E valuation.


