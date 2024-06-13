Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 13th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today June 13th:

Strategic Education (STRA - Free Report) : This company which provides a range of post-secondary education and other academic programs in the United States, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 7.8% over the last 60 days.

Strategic Education Inc. Price and Consensus

Strategic Education Inc. Price and Consensus

Strategic Education Inc. price-consensus-chart | Strategic Education Inc. Quote

Strategic Education has a PEG ratio of 1.07 compared with 1.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Strategic Education Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Strategic Education Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Strategic Education Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Strategic Education Inc. Quote

Adtalem Global Education (ATGE - Free Report) : This company which is a leading healthcare education provider and workforce solutions innovator, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.6% over the last 60 days.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. Price and Consensus

Adtalem Global Education Inc. Price and Consensus

Adtalem Global Education Inc. price-consensus-chart | Adtalem Global Education Inc. Quote

Adtalem Global Education has a PEG ratio of 0.88 compared with 1.60 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Adtalem Global Education Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Adtalem Global Education Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Adtalem Global Education Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Adtalem Global Education Inc. Quote

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD - Free Report) : This company which provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent's Wechat app, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 43.8% over the last 60 days.

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

PDD Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.25 compared with 2.22 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR PEG Ratio (TTM)

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR PEG Ratio (TTM)

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR peg-ratio-ttm | PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Strategic Education Inc. (STRA) - free report >>

Adtalem Global Education Inc. (ATGE) - free report >>

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary multi-sector-conglomerates