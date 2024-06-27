See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 26th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today June 26th:
Blue Bird (BLBD - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30% over the last 60 days.
Blue Bird has a PEG ratio of 0.40 compared with 0.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Gray Television (GTN - Free Report) : This communications company which currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.7% over the last 60 days.
Gray Television has a PEG ratio of 0.09 compared with 0.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) : This company which is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.
NVIDIA has a PEG ratio of 1.25 compared with 2.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
