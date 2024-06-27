Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for June 26th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today June 26th:

Blue Bird (BLBD - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the designing, engineering, manufacturing and sale of school buses and related parts, carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30% over the last 60 days.

Blue Bird Corporation Price and Consensus

Blue Bird Corporation Price and Consensus

Blue Bird Corporation price-consensus-chart | Blue Bird Corporation Quote

Blue Bird has a PEG ratio of 0.40 compared with 0.73 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Blue Bird Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Blue Bird Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

Blue Bird Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | Blue Bird Corporation Quote

Gray Television (GTN - Free Report) : This communications company which currently operates 15 CBS-affiliated television stations, seven NBC-affiliated television stations, seven ABC-affiliated television stations and four daily newspapers, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 24.7% over the last 60 days.

Gray Television, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gray Television, Inc. Price and Consensus

Gray Television, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Gray Television, Inc. Quote

Gray Television has a PEG ratio of 0.09 compared with 0.83 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Gray Television, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Gray Television, Inc. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Gray Television, Inc. peg-ratio-ttm | Gray Television, Inc. Quote

NVIDIA (NVDA - Free Report) : This company which is the worldwide leader in visual computing technologies and the inventor of the graphic processing unit, or GPU, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 12.1% over the last 60 days.

NVIDIA Corporation Price and Consensus

NVIDIA Corporation Price and Consensus

NVIDIA Corporation price-consensus-chart | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

NVIDIA has a PEG ratio of 1.25 compared with 2.76 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

NVIDIA Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

NVIDIA Corporation PEG Ratio (TTM)

NVIDIA Corporation peg-ratio-ttm | NVIDIA Corporation Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA) - free report >>

Gray Television, Inc. (GTN) - free report >>

Blue Bird Corporation (BLBD) - free report >>

Published in

auto-tires-trucks consumer-discretionary semiconductor