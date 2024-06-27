Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Can Tech & Mega-Caps Take Stocks Even Higher?

There’s been a strong Tech and Mega-Cap profit center within the S&P500 recently. We check it out now with our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank.

1. What’s driving this John? Is this all part of the AI fueled rally we’ve seen?

2. In Q1 the Tech and Mega-Caps carried the load in the market. Do you expect them to continue in that strong leading position?

3. The S&P briefly crossed the 5,500 level for the first time recently. But then the Nasdaq snapped its recent winning streak. Some say this tech-led rally is beginning to show signs of fatigue. Do you see it that way?

4. According to published reports, tech has seen record cash inflows lately. So because the stock rally is centered just on this sector and hasn’t widened out, does that concern you?

5. You’ve written recently that this market cycle has two unique characteristics. What are they?

6. What’s the takeaway for investors in light of this?

7. Strong Buy stocks this month include Nvidia (NVDA - Free Report) , GE Aerospace (GE - Free Report) and Southern Copper (SCCO - Free Report) .

Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, on the Strong Mega-Cap profit center in stocks. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.


