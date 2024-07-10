Back to top

Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 9th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 9:

Air Lease Corporation (AL - Free Report) : This aircraft leasing company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Air Lease Corporation has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.77 compared with 15.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Bumble Inc. (BMBL - Free Report) : This online dating and social networking platform provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 30.4% over the last 60 days.

Bumble has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.36 compared with 21.50 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

American Public Education, Inc. (APEI - Free Report) : This educational provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 38.5% over the last 60 days.

American Public Education has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 24.23 compared with 27.00 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


