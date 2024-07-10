Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 9th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today, July 9:

KirinHoldings Company, Limited (KNBWY - Free Report) : This food and beverages, pharmaceuticals, and health science company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.8% over the last 60 days.

Kirin has a PEG ratio of 0.71 compared with 1.46 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof A.

Daktronics, Inc. (DAKT - Free Report) : This electronic display systems company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 34.5% over the last 60 days.

Daktronics has a PEG ratio of 0.41 compared with 0.53 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

American Public Education, Inc. (APEI - Free Report) : This educational provider carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 38.5% over the last 60 days.

American Public Education has a PEG ratio of 1.62 compared with 1.65 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

