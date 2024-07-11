See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 11th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 11:
Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO - Free Report) : Thistitanium dioxide pigments company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 158% over the last 60 days.
Kronos Worldwide's shares gained 35% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 17.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL - Free Report) : This education and training services provider has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 10.6% over the last 60 days.
Skillsoft's shares gained 66.9% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR - Free Report) : This automated brokerage company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 2.1% over the last 60 days.
Interactive Brokers Group's shares gained 13% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advanced of 9.9%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
