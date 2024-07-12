Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 12th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 12:

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY - Free Report) : This oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.

Crescent Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.74 compared with 37.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.

Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY - Free Report) : This integrated aluminum company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.9% over the last 60 days.

Norsk Hydro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.45 compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC - Free Report) : This material handling equipment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.

Greenland Technologies Holding has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.49 compared with 6.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) - free report >>

Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC) - free report >>

Crescent Energy Company (CRGY) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy