Image: Bigstock
Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 12th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 12:
Crescent Energy Company (CRGY - Free Report) : This oil and gas company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 21.6% over the last 60 days.
Crescent Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 6.74 compared with 37.70 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Scoreof A.
Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY - Free Report) : This integrated aluminum company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 42.9% over the last 60 days.
Norsk Hydro has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 10.45 compared with 11.30 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Greenland Technologies Holding Corporation (GTEC - Free Report) : This material handling equipment company carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its next year earnings increasing 18.2% over the last 60 days.
Greenland Technologies Holding has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 4.49 compared with 6.40 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of B.
