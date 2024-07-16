Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 16th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today July 16th:

Afya (AFYA - Free Report) : This company which is a medical education group primarily in Brazil, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Afya Limited Price and Consensus

Afya Limited Price and Consensus

Afya Limited price-consensus-chart | Afya Limited Quote

Afya has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 1.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Afya Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

Afya Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)

Afya Limited peg-ratio-ttm | Afya Limited Quote

Sasol (SSL - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the mining and processing of coal, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Sasol Ltd. Price and Consensus

Sasol Ltd. Price and Consensus

Sasol Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Sasol Ltd. Quote

Sasol has a PEG ratio of 0.22 compared with 0.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

Sasol Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sasol Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)

Sasol Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Sasol Ltd. Quote

PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD - Free Report) : This company which provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent's Wechat app, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.5% over the last 60 days.

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

PDD Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.22 compared with 2.14 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR PEG Ratio (TTM)

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR PEG Ratio (TTM)

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR peg-ratio-ttm | PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Sasol Ltd. (SSL) - free report >>

PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) - free report >>

Afya Limited (AFYA) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary multi-sector-conglomerates oil-energy