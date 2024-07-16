See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
Sasol Ltd. (SSL) - free report >>
PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Sasol Ltd. (SSL) - free report >>
PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR (PDD) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 16th
Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today July 16th:
Afya (AFYA - Free Report) : This company which is a medical education group primarily in Brazil, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Afya Limited Price and Consensus
Afya Limited price-consensus-chart | Afya Limited Quote
Afya has a PEG ratio of 0.46 compared with 1.64 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Afya Limited PEG Ratio (TTM)
Afya Limited peg-ratio-ttm | Afya Limited Quote
Sasol (SSL - Free Report) : This company which is engaged in the mining and processing of coal, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
Sasol Ltd. Price and Consensus
Sasol Ltd. price-consensus-chart | Sasol Ltd. Quote
Sasol has a PEG ratio of 0.22 compared with 0.75 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.
Sasol Ltd. PEG Ratio (TTM)
Sasol Ltd. peg-ratio-ttm | Sasol Ltd. Quote
PDD Holdings Inc. (PDD - Free Report) : This company which provides an e-commerce platform allowing users to participate in group buying deals, primarily through Tencent's Wechat app, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 45.5% over the last 60 days.
PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Price and Consensus
PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR price-consensus-chart | PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote
PDD Holdings has a PEG ratio of 0.22 compared with 2.14 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of B.
PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR PEG Ratio (TTM)
PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR peg-ratio-ttm | PDD Holdings Inc. Sponsored ADR Quote
See the full list of top ranked stocks here.
Learn more about the Growth score and how it is calculated here.