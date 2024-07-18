Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Growth Stocks to Buy for July 17th

Here are three stocks with buy ranks and strong growth characteristics for investors to consider today July 17th:

Amazon.com (AMZN - Free Report) : This company which is one of the largest e-commerce providers, with sprawling operations in North America, now spreading across the globe, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.9% over the last 60 days.

Amazon.com has a PEG ratio of 1.42 compared with 2.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

BRF (BRFS - Free Report) : This Brazil-based food company focused on the production and sale of poultry, pork, beef cuts, milk, dairy products, and processed food products, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 13.8% over the last 60 days.

BRF has a PEG ratio of 0.35 compared with 2.29 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Scoreof A.

Chewy (CHWY - Free Report) : This company which operates as an online pet retailer, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 15.7% over the last 60 days.

Chewy has a PEG ratio of 0.96 compared with 2.51 for the industry. The company possesses a Growth Score of A.

