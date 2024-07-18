See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 18th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 18th:
Veolia Environnement (VEOEY - Free Report) : This global company which offers a entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.
Veolia Environnement's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.11 compared with 22.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Peabody Energy (BTU - Free Report) : This coal company which, provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.
Peabody Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.60 compared with 10.80 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
Telefonica (TEF - Free Report) : This company which provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
Telefonica has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.25 compared with 18.00 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.
