Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Value Stocks to Buy for July 18th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong value characteristics for investors to consider today, July 18th:  

Veolia Environnement (VEOEY - Free Report) : This global company which offers a entire range of environmental services in the water, waste management, energy and transportation sectors, carries a Zacks Rank #1(Strong Buy), and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.5% over the last 60 days.

Veolia Environnement SA Price and Consensus

Veolia Environnement SA Price and Consensus

Veolia Environnement SA price-consensus-chart | Veolia Environnement SA Quote

Veolia Environnement's has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 7.11 compared with 22.90 for the industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Veolia Environnement SA PE Ratio (TTM)

Veolia Environnement SA PE Ratio (TTM)

Veolia Environnement SA pe-ratio-ttm | Veolia Environnement SA Quote

Peabody Energy (BTU - Free Report) : This coal company which, provides voice in advocating for sustainable mining, energy access and clean coal technologies, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 11.3% over the last 60 days.

Peabody Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Peabody Energy Corporation Price and Consensus

Peabody Energy Corporation price-consensus-chart | Peabody Energy Corporation Quote

Peabody Energy has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 9.60 compared with 10.80 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Peabody Energy Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Peabody Energy Corporation PE Ratio (TTM)

Peabody Energy Corporation pe-ratio-ttm | Peabody Energy Corporation Quote

Telefonica (TEF - Free Report) : This company which provides mobile and fixed communication services in Europe and Latin America, carries a Zacks Rank #1, and has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Telefonica SA Price and Consensus

Telefonica SA Price and Consensus

Telefonica SA price-consensus-chart | Telefonica SA Quote

Telefonica has a price-to-earnings ratio (P/E) of 12.25 compared with 18.00 for industry. The company possesses a Value Score of A.

Telefonica SA PE Ratio (TTM)

Telefonica SA PE Ratio (TTM)

Telefonica SA pe-ratio-ttm | Telefonica SA Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Learn more about the Value score and how it is calculated here.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Peabody Energy Corporation (BTU) - free report >>

Telefonica SA (TEF) - free report >>

Veolia Environnement SA (VEOEY) - free report >>

Published in

communications oil-energy utilities