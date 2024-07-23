See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 23rd
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 23rd:
Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO - Free Report) : This company that produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments internationally has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 190.9% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%.
Telefonica, S.A. (TEF - Free Report) : This telecommunications services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.
Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX - Free Report) : This data storage technology and solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
