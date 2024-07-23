Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for July 23rd

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, July 23rd:

Kronos Worldwide, Inc. (KRO - Free Report) : This company that produces and markets titanium dioxide pigments internationally has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 190.9% over the last 60 days.

Kronos Worldwide Inc Price and Consensus

Kronos Worldwide Inc Price and Consensus

Kronos Worldwide Inc price-consensus-chart | Kronos Worldwide Inc Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 6.8%, compared with the industry average of 1.9%.

Kronos Worldwide Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kronos Worldwide Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kronos Worldwide Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Kronos Worldwide Inc Quote

Telefonica, S.A. (TEF - Free Report) : This telecommunications services company has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 9.1% over the last 60 days.

Telefonica SA Price and Consensus

Telefonica SA Price and Consensus

Telefonica SA price-consensus-chart | Telefonica SA Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 5.1%, compared with the industry average of 0.5%.

Kronos Worldwide Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kronos Worldwide Inc Dividend Yield (TTM)

Kronos Worldwide Inc dividend-yield-ttm | Kronos Worldwide Inc Quote

Seagate Technology Holdings plc (STX - Free Report) : This data storage technology and solutions company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 6.5% over the last 60 days.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Price and Consensus

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC price-consensus-chart | Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Quote

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.7%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Dividend Yield (TTM)

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC dividend-yield-ttm | Seagate Technology Holdings PLC Quote

 

See the full list of top ranked stocks here.

 

Find more top income stocks with some of our great premium screens.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Telefonica SA (TEF) - free report >>

Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (STX) - free report >>

Kronos Worldwide Inc (KRO) - free report >>

Published in

communications