Image: Shutterstock

Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 24th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 24th:

Sabre Corporation (SABR - Free Report) : This software and technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.

Sabre’s shares gained 17.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score  of A.

Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL - Free Report) : This instructor-led training services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.4% over the last 60 days.

Skillsoft’s shares gained 124.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.

Micron Technology, Inc. (MU - Free Report) : This company that sells memory and storage products worldwide has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.1% over the last 60 days.

Micron’s shares gained 28.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.

Learn more about the Momentum score and how it is calculated here.


