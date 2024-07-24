See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)
Sabre Corporation (SABR)
Best Momentum Stocks to Buy for July 24th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong momentum characteristics for investors to consider today, July 24th:
Sabre Corporation (SABR - Free Report) : This software and technology company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 5.9% over the last 60 days.
Sabre Corporation Price and Consensus
Sabre Corporation price-consensus-chart | Sabre Corporation Quote
Sabre’s shares gained 17.7% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Sabre Corporation Price
Sabre Corporation price | Sabre Corporation Quote
Skillsoft Corp. (SKIL - Free Report) : This instructor-led training services company has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 27.4% over the last 60 days.
Skillsoft Corp. Price and Consensus
Skillsoft Corp. price-consensus-chart | Skillsoft Corp. Quote
Skillsoft’s shares gained 124.4% over the last three months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 10.1%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of A.
Skillsoft Corp. Price
Skillsoft Corp. price | Skillsoft Corp. Quote
Micron Technology, Inc. (MU - Free Report) : This company that sells memory and storage products worldwide has a Zacks Rank #1 and witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 26.1% over the last 60 days.
Micron Technology, Inc. Price and Consensus
Micron Technology, Inc. price-consensus-chart | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote
Micron’s shares gained 28.1% over the last six months compared with the S&P 500’s advance of 13.5%. The company possesses a Momentum Score of B.
Micron Technology, Inc. Price
Micron Technology, Inc. price | Micron Technology, Inc. Quote
