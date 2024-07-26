See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Will the Fed Cut Rates and Make Stock Owners Happy?
Has the U.S. Consumer Price Index shaped views on whether the Fed could cut interest rates? Our Chief Equity Strategist and Economist, John Blank, is here now to discuss that and more.
1. You had written earlier this month the June CPI might have a hand in shaping that view. But then we also saw the July CPI. Has that data had the expected impact on a Fed rate cut?
2. Today we saw the advanced reading of second quarter economic growth. Is that encouraging news?
3. Then tomorrow the markets will see the June reading of Personal Consumption Expenditures. That’s the Fed’s preferred inflation gauge. Will the June CPI data, showing a slowdown of inflation, plus this week’s economic data be enough to put the likelihood of a Fed rate cut at 100% in September?
4. What’s the current Bull/Bear story on the U.S. economic situation?
5. You see the continued U.S. Treasury inverted yield curve and also the average interest rate on new credit card offers as worrisome, correct?
6. What does the global economic picture look like?
7. You’ve recently written about using old political terms in a new economic time. What’s up with that?
8. What’s the remedy?
9. More Strong Buy stocks to watch include Vertex Pharma (VRTX - Free Report) , EssilorLuxxottica (ESLOY - Free Report) and WalMart de Mexico (WMMVY - Free Report) .
Our Chief Equity Strategist & Economist, John Blank, on the U.S. and global economies. With John, I’m Terry Ruffolo.