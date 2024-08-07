See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 7th
Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 7th:
Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI - Free Report) : This company which is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States and the United Kingdom, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.2%, compared with the industry average of 4.6%.
American Eagle Outfitters (AEO - Free Report) : This company which engages in the designing and marketing of casual clothing, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 0.6% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
Apogee Enterprises (APOG - Free Report) : This company which is a leader in architectural products and services, providing architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings as well as value-added glass and acrylic for custom picture framing and displays, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.1% over the last 60 days.
This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.
