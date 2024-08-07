Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Best Income Stocks to Buy for August 7th

Here are three stocks with buy rank and strong income characteristics for investors to consider today, August 7th:

Omega Healthcare Investors (OHI - Free Report) : This company which is a self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT), investing in income producing healthcare facilities, principally long-term care facilities located in the United States and the United Kingdom, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing 0.7% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) company has a dividend yield of 7.2%, compared with the industry average of 4.6%.

American Eagle Outfitters (AEO - Free Report) : This company which engages in the designing and marketing of casual clothing, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 0.6% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 2.5%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

Apogee Enterprises (APOG - Free Report) : This company which is a leader in architectural products and services, providing architectural glass, aluminum framing systems and installation services for buildings as well as value-added glass and acrylic for custom picture framing and displays, has witnessed the Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings increasing nearly 7.1% over the last 60 days.

This Zacks Rank #1 company has a dividend yield of 1.6%, compared with the industry average of 0.0%.

